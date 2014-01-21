JAKARTA, Jan 21 Indonesia's finance ministry sold 15 trillion rupiah ($1.2 billion) of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, above an indicative target of 10 trillion rupiah. Total incoming bids were 30.07 trillion rupiah, slightly higher than 29.61 trillion rupiah at the Jan. 7 auction. The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 5.13 for the one-year T-bill and the highest weighted average yield was for the 15-year bonds . Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah, yields are in percent. 1-yr 5-yr 10-yr 15-yr T-bill <IDFR0069 <IDFR0070 <IDFR0071 => => => Incoming 10.255 2.457 8.3435 9.0155 bids (trln rph) Winning 2 1.3 6.750 4.950 bids (trln rph) - 1 1.1 5.980 4.480 Competitive bids (trln rph) - Non 1 0.200 0.770 0.470 competitive bids (trln rph) Lowest 6.90000 7.70000 8.35000 8.85000 yield (pct) Highest 7.60000 8.23000 8.75000 9.25000 yield (pct) Weighted 7.01260 7.83358 8.43996 9.00449 avg yield Bid-to-cove 5.13 1.89 1.24 1.82 r ratio NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 12,110 rupiah) (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Chris Gallagher)