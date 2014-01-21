JAKARTA, Jan 21 Indonesia's finance ministry
sold 15 trillion rupiah ($1.2 billion) of bonds at an auction on
Tuesday, above an indicative target of 10 trillion rupiah.
Total incoming bids were 30.07 trillion rupiah, slightly
higher than 29.61 trillion rupiah at the Jan. 7 auction. The
highest bid-to-cover ratio was 5.13 for the one-year T-bill and
the highest weighted average yield was for the 15-year bonds
.
Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions
of rupiah, yields are in percent.
1-yr 5-yr 10-yr 15-yr
T-bill <IDFR0069 <IDFR0070 <IDFR0071
=> => =>
Incoming 10.255 2.457 8.3435 9.0155
bids (trln
rph)
Winning 2 1.3 6.750 4.950
bids (trln
rph)
- 1 1.1 5.980 4.480
Competitive
bids
(trln rph)
- Non 1 0.200 0.770 0.470
competitive
bids
(trln rph)
Lowest 6.90000 7.70000 8.35000 8.85000
yield (pct)
Highest 7.60000 8.23000 8.75000 9.25000
yield (pct)
Weighted 7.01260 7.83358 8.43996 9.00449
avg yield
Bid-to-cove 5.13 1.89 1.24 1.82
r ratio
NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not
bids absorbed by the ministry.
($1 = 12,110 rupiah)
(Compiled by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Chris Gallagher)