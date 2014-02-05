Feb 5 Indonesia's finance ministry sold 15
trillion rupiah ($1.23 billion) of bonds at an auction on
Wednesday, with yields mixed.
Total incoming bids were 28.403 trillion rupiah, less than
the 30.07 trillion rupiah in the previous auction. The highest
bid-to-cover ratio was 4.77 for the three-month T-bill and the
highest weighted average yield was 9.63318 for the 20-year bonds
.
Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions
of rupiah, yields are in percent.
3-mth 1-yr 10-yr 15-yr 20-yr
T-bill T-bill <IDFR0070 <IDFR0071 <IDFR0068
=> => =>
Incoming 4.771 4.361 10.696 5.956 2.619
bids
(trln
rph)
Winning 1 2 4.5 5.4 2.1
bids
(trln
rph)
- 1 1.5 3.495 4.620 1.550
Competiti
ve bids
(trln
rph)
- Non - 0.5 1.005 0.780 0.550
competiti
ve bids
(trln
rph)
Lowest 5.74000 6.90000 8.95000 9.50000 9.52000
yield
(pct)
Highest 7.00000 7.75000 10.00000 10.50000 9.90000
yield
(pct)
Weighted 5.94300 6.95000 9.05656 9.56933 9.63318
avg yield
Bid-to-co 4.77 2.18 2.38 1.10 1.25
ver ratio
NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not
bids absorbed by the ministry.
($1 = 12,202.5 rupiah)
