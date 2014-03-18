JAKARTA, March 18 Indonesia's finance ministry
sold 10 trillion rupiah ($885.54 million) of bonds at an auction
on Tuesday, with mixed weighted average yields for 1-year
T-bills, 5-year and 15-year bonds compared with the previous
auction on March 4.
Total incoming bids were 28.38 trillion rupiah.
Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions
of rupiah, yields are in percent.
10-mth 1-yr 5-yr 15-yr 20-yr
T-bill T-bill <IDFR006 <IDFR0071 <IDFR0068=
9=> => >
Incoming 1.150 2.086 6.992 11.7088 6.4415
bids (trln
rph)
Winning 1 0.250 4.1 1.050 3.6
bids (trln
rph)
- 1.000 0.125 3.580 0.735 3.465
Competitive
bids
(trln rph)
- Non 0.000 0.125 0.520 0.315 0.135
competitive
bids
(trln rph)
Lowest 5.90000 6.26000 7.57000 8.30000 8.42000
yield (pct)
Highest 6.60000 7.00000 7.95000 8.57000 8.75000
yield (pct)
Weighted 6.21750 6.36080 7.65641 8.30524 8.46607
avg yield
Bid-to-cove 1.15 8.34 1.71 11.15 1.79
r ratio
NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not
bids absorbed by the ministry.
($1 = 11,292.5 rupiah)
