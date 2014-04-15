April 15 Indonesia's finance ministry sold 8 trillion rupiah ($699.5 million) of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, with most weighted average yields higher than the previous auction on April 2. Total incoming bids were 15.149 trillion rupiah. Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah, yields are in percent. 10-mth 1-yr 10-yr 15-yr 20-yr T-bill T-bill <IDFR007 <IDFR0071 <IDFR0068= 0=> => > Incoming 1.2950 1.7910 5.3225 1.9285 4.8124 bids (trln rph) Winning 0.450 0.550 3.4 1.5 2.1 bids (trln rph) - 0.225 0.275 3.365 1.465 2.075 Competitive bids (trln rph) - Non 0.225 0.275 0.035 0.035 0.025 competitive bids (trln rph) Lowest 6.00000 6.12000 7.80000 8.15000 8.39000 yield (pct) Highest 6.49000 6.75000 8.00000 8.51000 8.58000 yield (pct) Weighted 6.14933 6.34509 7.83970 8.21713 8.39987 avg yield Bid-to-cove 2.88 3.26 1.57 1.29 2.29 r ratio NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 11,437.5 rupiah) (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Anand Basu)