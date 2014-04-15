April 15 Indonesia's finance ministry sold 8
trillion rupiah ($699.5 million) of bonds at an auction on
Tuesday, with most weighted average yields higher than the
previous auction on April 2.
Total incoming bids were 15.149 trillion rupiah.
Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions
of rupiah, yields are in percent.
10-mth 1-yr 10-yr 15-yr 20-yr
T-bill T-bill <IDFR007 <IDFR0071 <IDFR0068=
0=> => >
Incoming 1.2950 1.7910 5.3225 1.9285 4.8124
bids (trln
rph)
Winning 0.450 0.550 3.4 1.5 2.1
bids (trln
rph)
- 0.225 0.275 3.365 1.465 2.075
Competitive
bids
(trln rph)
- Non 0.225 0.275 0.035 0.035 0.025
competitive
bids
(trln rph)
Lowest 6.00000 6.12000 7.80000 8.15000 8.39000
yield (pct)
Highest 6.49000 6.75000 8.00000 8.51000 8.58000
yield (pct)
Weighted 6.14933 6.34509 7.83970 8.21713 8.39987
avg yield
Bid-to-cove 2.88 3.26 1.57 1.29 2.29
r ratio
NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not
bids absorbed by the ministry.
($1 = 11,437.5 rupiah)
(Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Anand Basu)