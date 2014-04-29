JAKARTA, April 29 Indonesia's finance ministry sold 8 trillion rupiah ($690.46 million) of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, as targeted, with most weighted average yields higher than the last auction on April 15. Total incoming bids were 16.9 trillion rupiah and the highest bid-to-cover ratio was 5.99 for three-month T-bills. Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah, yields are in percent. 3-mth 1-yr 5-yr 15-yr 20-yr 30-yr T-bill T-bill <IDFR00 <IDFR00 <IDFR00 <IDFR004 69=> 71=> 68=> 4=> Incoming 3.2950 2.1010 3.9275 3.2450 2.0720 2.2595 bids (trln rph) Winning 0.5500 0.5000 1.5500 2.8500 1.5000 1.0500 bids (trln rph) - 0.5500 0.2500 1.5500 2.8300 1.5000 1.0500 Competitive bids (trln rph) - Non 0 0.2500 0 0.0200 0.0000 0.0000 competitive bids (trln rph) Lowest 5.50000 7.00000 7.56000 8.30000 8.50000 8.65000 yield (pct) Highest 6.50000 6.50000 7.73000 8.51000 8.80000 9.00000 yield (pct) Weighted 5.59909 6.52000 7.60903 8.35895 8.52891 8.74829 avg yield Bid-to-cove 5.99 4.20 2.53 1.14 1.38 2.15 r ratio NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 11,586.5 Rupiah) (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Kim Coghill)