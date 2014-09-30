Sept 30 Indonesia's finance ministry sold 7.75
trillion rupiah ($636.3 million) of bonds at an auction on
Tuesday, lower than an indicative target of 10 trillion rupiah.
Total incoming bids were 19.87 trillion rupiah, lower than
24.24 trillion rupiah from the previous sales.
The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 5.04 for the 20-year
bond.
Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions
of rupiah, yields are in percent.
3-mth 1-yr 5-yr 15-yr 20-yr
T-bill T-bill <IDFR <IDFR0071 <IDFR0068
0069=> => =>
Incoming 4.0805 3.3000 2.4230 5.2770 4.7860
bids (trln
rph)
Winning bids 1.0000 3.0000 - 2.8000 0.9500
(trln rph)
- 1.0000 1.5000 - 2.55000 0.66500
Competitive
bids
(trln rph)
- Non - 1.5000 - 0.25000 0.28500
competitive
bids
(trln rph)
Lowest yield 6.25000 6.90000 8.29000 8.87000 9.00000
(pct)
Highest 7.00000 7.50000 8.55000 9.06000 9.50000
yield (pct)
Weighted avg 6.33975 7.05517 - 8.93967 9.05940
yield
Bid-to-cover 4.08 1.10 - 1.88 5.04
ratio
NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids,
not bids absorbed by the ministry.
($1 = 12,180 rupiah)
(Compiled by Nilufar Rizki and Adriana Nina Kusuma in Jakarta;
Editing by Anand Basu)