Sept 30 Indonesia's finance ministry sold 7.75 trillion rupiah ($636.3 million) of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, lower than an indicative target of 10 trillion rupiah. Total incoming bids were 19.87 trillion rupiah, lower than 24.24 trillion rupiah from the previous sales. The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 5.04 for the 20-year bond. Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah, yields are in percent. 3-mth 1-yr 5-yr 15-yr 20-yr T-bill T-bill <IDFR <IDFR0071 <IDFR0068 0069=> => => Incoming 4.0805 3.3000 2.4230 5.2770 4.7860 bids (trln rph) Winning bids 1.0000 3.0000 - 2.8000 0.9500 (trln rph) - 1.0000 1.5000 - 2.55000 0.66500 Competitive bids (trln rph) - Non - 1.5000 - 0.25000 0.28500 competitive bids (trln rph) Lowest yield 6.25000 6.90000 8.29000 8.87000 9.00000 (pct) Highest 7.00000 7.50000 8.55000 9.06000 9.50000 yield (pct) Weighted avg 6.33975 7.05517 - 8.93967 9.05940 yield Bid-to-cover 4.08 1.10 - 1.88 5.04 ratio NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 12,180 rupiah) (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki and Adriana Nina Kusuma in Jakarta; Editing by Anand Basu)