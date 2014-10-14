JAKARTA, Oct 14 Indonesia's finance ministry sold 12 trillion rupiah ($983.20 million) of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, higher than an indicative target of 8 trillion rupiah. Total incoming bids were 32.85 trillion rupiah, higher than 19.87 trillion rupiah from the previous sales. The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 6.46 for the 10-year bond. Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah, yields are in percent. 10-mth 1-yr 5-yr 10-yr 15-yr 30-yr T-bill T-bill <IDFR <IDFR00 <IDFR <IDFR00 0069=> 70=> 0071= 67=> > Incoming 4.0900 6.4400 5.2360 8.4044 6.923 1.7570 bids (trln 0 rph) Winning 1.0000 2.0000 3.3500 1.3000 2.900 1.4500 bids (trln 0 rph) - 0.5000 1.0000 3.3500 0.9100 2.495 1.4500 Competitive 00 bids (trln rph) - Non 0.5000 1.0000 - 0.3900 0.405 - competitive 00 bids (trln rph) Lowest 6.6500 6.9000 8.0700 8.30000 8.710 8.96000 yield (pct) 0 0 0 00 Highest 7.2500 7.3000 8.3000 8.50000 9.000 9.24000 yield (pct) 0 0 0 00 Weighted 6.7627 7.0207 8.1442 8.31704 8.743 9.12930 avg yield 0 5 1 37 Bid-to-cove 4.09 3.22 1.56 6.46 2.39 1.21 r ratio NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by the ministry. (1 US dollar = 12,205 rupiah) (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)