JAKARTA Oct 21 Only five of 57 Indonesian firms surveyed by the central bank would be in danger of insolvency if the rupiah's value plummeted by 30 percent against the dollar, Bank Indonesia said on Tuesday.

In a stress test conducted using the worst-case scenario of capital flight, the central bank found less than 10 percent of companies with offshore loans could have negative equity problems if the rupiah dropped to 15,500 per dollar.

The rupiah was trading at 11,990 on Tuesday.

The stress test also showed Indonesia's banking sector would remain relatively strong even if sovereign bond prices fell 25 percent.

Indonesian financial institutions are typically not affected by a weak rupiah, and some would benefit as their foreign exchange assets were more than their liabilities.

"Despite the stress test showing a positive result, Bank Indonesia will continue to maintain the liquidity in the financial market and promote stability in the exchange rate," the central bank said in a news release.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services earlier this month said Indonesian firms had better balance sheet management and were likely to mitigate the risk of eroding credit quality in the next 12 months compared to companies in other Asian countries.

The report said Indonesian companies generally have adequate liquidity, with sizable cash balance and moderate short-term debt.

Bank Indonesia will release a new regulation next month to manage corporate forex debt as a move to help stabilise the rupiah.

The rupiah is one of the most volatile currencies in Asia this year and was the worst performing currency in the region last year when it weakened more than 20 percent against the dollar.

Indonesian capital markets have seen some outflows in recent weeks on the back of a strengthening U.S. dollar and domestic political concerns.

Foreigners own 36.76 percent of Indonesian government bonds, but emerging market currency weakness could prompt global investors to reassess their exposure to Asian bonds.

