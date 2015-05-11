May 11 Indonesia's finance ministry sold 11.8 trillion rupiah ($897.3 million) worth of conventional bonds at an auction on Monday, above an indicative target of 8 trillion rupiah. Total incoming bids were 13.302 trillion rupiah, nearly double the 7.905 trillion rupiah received on April 28. The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 2.50 for the one-year T-bills. Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah, yields are in percent. 3-mth 1-yr 9-yr 19-yr T-bill T-bill Incoming bids 1.351 1.500 7.4823 2.9695 (trln rph) Winning bids 1.25 0.60 7.20 2.75 (trln rph) - Competitive 1.25 0.30 6.52 2.09 bids (trln rph) - Non - 0.30 0.68 0.66 competitive bids (trln rph) Lowest yield 5.55 6.30 8.05 8.40 (pct) Highest yield 6.75 6.70 8.49 9.00 (pct) Weighted avg 5.7692 6.52767 8.16169 8.47925 yield Bid-to-cover 1.08 2.50 1.04 1.08 ratio NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 13,150 rupiah) (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Anand Basu)