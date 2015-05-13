JAKARTA May 13 Indonesia's finance ministry
plans to tighten a tax regulation to ensure firms' have
sufficient cash buffers against the amount of debt they take in
a bid to better manage their foreign debt exposure and boost the
government's tax revenue.
Finance Minister Bambang Brodjonegoro told a press
conference on Wednesday that the government will only recognise
interest payments as tax deductible if a firm's debt-to-equity
ratio is not more than 4 to 1.
"We have seen our private offshore loans rising and that has
been perceived as a risk by foreign investors. We are improving
things so that offshore loans won't rise too rapidly,"
Brodjonegoro said, adding that the regulation will also apply to
debt from local lenders.
Currently, there is no regulation on the ratio and the
government recognises all interest payments as tax deductible.
Banking and finance firms and the oil and gas sector will be
exempt from the rule.
The central bank has warned firms against unhedged foreign
loans as the rupiah, currently the worst performing currency in
emerging Asia, slides. Last year, Bank Indonesia ordered firms
to hedge a portion of their loans prior to maturity.
Indonesian private companies' offshore loans have grown
rapidly in recent years. As of February 2015, firms borrowed
$164.13 billion from offshore lenders, 13.8 percent higher than
a year ago, and almost twice the size of such loans in 2010.
The new regulation will be issued this year, and will become
effective next year to allow for a transition period.
The tighter rules will also enable the tax office to collect
more dues from firms with debt-to-equity ratio higher than the
requirement.
"I think this is good not only to secure tax revenue, but
also for the health of companies themselves. I think a company
with debt-to-equity ratio of more than 4 is already over
leveraged. A ratio of 3 or 2 is more ideal," said Rosan
Roeslani, deputy chairman of Indonesia's chamber of commerce.
