JAKARTA, May 26 Indonesia's finance ministry
sold 7.2 trillion rupiah ($545.25 million) worth of conventional
bonds at an auction on Tuesday, below an indicative target of 10
trillion rupiah.
Total incoming bids were 11.593 trillion rupiah.
The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 1.81 for the 19-year
bonds.
Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions
of rupiah, yields are in percent.
9-mth 9-yr 19-yr
T-bill
Incoming bids 2.351 6.974 2.268
(trln rph)
Winning bids 1.85 4.10 1.25
(trln rph)
- Competitive 1.85 3.47 1.10
bids
(trln rph)
- Non - 0.63 0.15
competitive
bids
(trln rph)
Lowest yield 6.30 8.15 8.37
(pct)
Highest yield 7.10 8.35 8.60
(pct)
Weighted avg 6.60059 8.19942 8.40755
yield
Bid-to-cover 1.27 1.70 1.81
ratio
NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids,
not bids absorbed by the ministry.
($1 = 13,205 rupiah)
