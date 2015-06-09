JAKARTA, June 9 Indonesia's finance ministry sold 15 trillion rupiah ($1.13 billion) worth of conventional bonds at an auction on Tuesday, above an indicative target of 10 trillion rupiah. Total incoming bids were 25.280 trillion rupiah. The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 2.19 for the 1-year T-bills. Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah, yields are in percent. 3-mth 1-yr 6-yr 14-yr T-bill T-bill Incoming bids 1.721 1.970 7.799 13.7903 (trln rph) Winning bids 1.000 0.900 5.450 7.650 (trln rph) - Competitive 1.000 0.450 5.450 7.015 bids (trln rph) - Non - 0.450 - 0.635 competitive bids (trln rph) Lowest yield 5.85000 6.80000 8.49000 8.79000 (pct) Highest yield 6.75000 7.50000 8.89000 9.25000 (pct) Weighted avg 6.31820 6.93000 8.59083 8.87774 yield Bid-to-cover 1.72 2.19 1.43 1.80 ratio NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 13,300 rupiah) (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)