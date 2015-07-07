JAKARTA, July 7 Indonesia's finance ministry
sold 15 trillion rupiah ($1.13 billion) worth of conventional
bonds at an auction on Tuesday, above an indicative target of 10
trillion rupiah.
Total incoming bids were 26.42 trillion rupiah.
The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 3.04 for the 11-year
bonds.
Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions
of rupiah, yields are in percent.
3-mth 1-yr T-bill 11-yr 21-yr
T-bill
Incoming 2.372 2.550 12.465 9.0335
bids (trln
rph)
Winning 1.000 2.000 4.100 7.900
bids (trln
rph)
- 1.000 1.000 3.880 7.175
Competitive
bids
(trln rph)
- Non - 1.000 0.220 0.725
competitive
bids
(trln rph)
Lowest 5.95000 6.75000 8.10000 8.31000
yield (pct)
Highest 7.00000 7.05000 8.35000 8.60000
yield (pct)
Weighted 6.20290 6.88400 8.11830 8.37414
avg yield
Bid-to-cove 2.37 1.28 3.04 1.14
r ratio
NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids,
not bids absorbed by the ministry.
($1 = 13,318.0000 rupiah)
(Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Sunil Nair)