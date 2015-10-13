JAKARTA, Oct 13 Indonesia's finance ministry sold 9 trillion rupiah ($661.04 million) worth of conventional bonds at an auction on Tuesday, above the indicative target of 8 trillion rupiah. Total incoming bids were 11.196 trillion rupiah. The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 1.54 for the three-month t-bills. Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah, yields are in percent. 3-mth 1-yr 6-yr 11-yr 21-yr T-bill T-bill <IDFR0053 <IDFR005 => 6=> Incoming 1.001 1.580 1.816 4.6245 2.1743 bids (trln rph) Winning 0.650 1.300 1.450 3.800 1.800 bids (trln rph) - 0.650 0.650 1.237 3.730 1.790 Competiti ve bids (trln rph) - Non - 0.650 0.213 0.070 0.010 competiti ve bids (trln rph) Lowest 5.85000 7.00000 8.40000 8.44000 8.82000 yield (pct) Highest 7.25000 8.00000 8.95000 8.95000 10.12000 yield (pct) Weighted 6.23231 7.38077 8.48327 8.54727 8.86558 avg yield Bid-to-co 1.54 1.22 1.25 1.22 1.21 ver ratio NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 13,615.0000 rupiah) (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)