JAKARTA, Nov 10 Indonesia's finance ministry sold 9 trillion rupiah worth of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, above the indicative target of 6 trillion rupiah. Total incoming bids were 13.68 trillion rupiah. The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 1.84 for the one-year t-bills. Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah, yields are in percent. 3-mth 1-yr 11-yr 21-yr T-bill T-bill <IDFR0056 => Incoming 1.221 1.750 8.108 2.598 bids (trln rph) Winning 0.800 0.950 5.100 2.150 bids (trln rph) - 0.800 0.950 5.050 1.940 Competiti ve bids (trln rph) - Non - - 0.050 0.210 competiti ve bids (trln rph) Lowest 6.10000 7.00000 8.56000 9.00000 yield (pct) Highest 7.25000 8.00000 9.05000 10.12000 yield (pct) Weighted 6.34219 7.22368 8.65374 9.06714 avg yield Bid-to-co 1.53 1.84 1.59 1.21 ver ratio NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by the ministry. (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)