JAKARTA, Nov 24 Indonesia's finance ministry
sold 9 trillion rupiah ($656.69 million) worth of conventional
bonds at an auction on Tuesday, above the indicative target of 6
trillion rupiah.
Total incoming bids were 17.86 trillion rupiah.
The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 3.35 for the six-year
bond.
Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions
of rupiah, yields are in percent.
8-mth 6-yr 11-yr 16-yr
T-bill <IDFR0053 <IDFR005
=> 6=>
Incoming 1.525 4.5239 8.9235 2.886
bids
(trln
rph)
Winning 1.000 1.350 4.750 1.900
bids
(trln
rph)
- 1.000 1.140 4.690 1.815
Competiti
ve bids
(trln
rph)
- Non - 0.210 0.060 0.085
competiti
ve bids
(trln
rph)
Lowest 7.05000 8.51000 8.55000 8.78000
yield
(pct)
Highest 7.40000 8.95000 9.05000 9.02000
yield
(pct)
Weighted 7.11350 8.52983 8.60499 8.86981
avg yield
Bid-to-co 1.53 3.35 1.88 1.52
ver ratio
NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids,
not bids absorbed by the ministry.
($1 = 13,705 rupiah)
(Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)