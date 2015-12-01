Dec 1 Indonesia's finance ministry sold 9 trillion rupiah ($653.1 million) worth of conventional bonds at an auction on Tuesday, above the indicative target of 6 trillion rupiah. Total incoming bids were 18.9 trillion rupiah. The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 7.7 for the 16-year bonds. Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah, yields are in percent. 3-mth 1-yr 6-yr 11-yr 16-yr T-bill T-bill <IDFR0053 <IDFR005 <IDFR0073 => 6=> => Incoming 2.361 1.001 3.427 7.867 4.237 bids (trln rph) Winning 1.000 0.900 2.700 3.850 0.550 bids (trln rph) - 1.000 0.900 2.530 3.700 0.435 Competiti ve bids (trln rph) - Non - - 0.170 0.150 0.115 competiti ve bids (trln rph) Lowest 6.11000 7.25000 8.35000 8.50000 8.69000 yield (pct) Highest 7.50000 8.50000 8.95000 9.05000 8.99000 yield (pct) Weighted 6.28265 7.28778 8.42731 8.52165 8.70966 avg yield Bid-to-co 2.36 1.11 1.27 2.04 7.70 ver ratio NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 13,780.0000 rupiah) (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki and Fransiska Nangoy in Jakarta; Editing by Anand Basu)