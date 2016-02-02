(Finance ministry corrects competitive bids to 2.065 trillion
rupiah from 1.810 trillion rupiah, and non-competitive bids to
0.885 trillion rupiah from 1.140 trillion rupiah)
JAKARTA, Feb 2 Indonesia's finance ministry sold
15 trillion rupiah ($1.10 billion) worth of bonds at an auction
on Tuesday, above the indicative target of 12 trillion rupiah.
Total incoming bids were 34.64 trillion rupiah.
The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 3.82 for the three-month
T-bills.
Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions
of rupiah, yields are in percent.
3-mth 1-yr Bonds Bonds Bonds
T-bills T-bills maturing maturing maturing
Jul 2021 Sep 2026 May 2031
<IDFR0053 <IDFR0056 <IDFR0073
=> => =>
Incoming 3.823 5.1765 8.927 8.899 7.814
bids
(trln
rph)
Winning 1.000 2.000 2.950 3.300 5.750
bids
(trln
rph)
- 1.000 1.000 2.065 2.470 5.360
Competiti
ve bids
(trln
rph)
- Non - 1.000 0.885 0.830 0.390
competiti
ve bids
(trln
rph)
Lowest 5.50000 6.50000 7.93000 8.02000 8.37000
yield
(pct)
Highest 6.25000 7.30000 8.40000 8.40000 9.66000
yield
(pct)
Weighted 5.58925 6.81600 7.97286 8.07759 8.41984
avg yield
Bid-to-co 3.82 2.59 3.03 2.70 1.36
ver ratio
NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids,
not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 13,680 rupiah)
