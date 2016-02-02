(Finance ministry corrects competitive bids to 2.065 trillion rupiah from 1.810 trillion rupiah, and non-competitive bids to 0.885 trillion rupiah from 1.140 trillion rupiah) JAKARTA, Feb 2 Indonesia's finance ministry sold 15 trillion rupiah ($1.10 billion) worth of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, above the indicative target of 12 trillion rupiah. Total incoming bids were 34.64 trillion rupiah. The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 3.82 for the three-month T-bills. Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah, yields are in percent. 3-mth 1-yr Bonds Bonds Bonds T-bills T-bills maturing maturing maturing Jul 2021 Sep 2026 May 2031 <IDFR0053 <IDFR0056 <IDFR0073 => => => Incoming 3.823 5.1765 8.927 8.899 7.814 bids (trln rph) Winning 1.000 2.000 2.950 3.300 5.750 bids (trln rph) - 1.000 1.000 2.065 2.470 5.360 Competiti ve bids (trln rph) - Non - 1.000 0.885 0.830 0.390 competiti ve bids (trln rph) Lowest 5.50000 6.50000 7.93000 8.02000 8.37000 yield (pct) Highest 6.25000 7.30000 8.40000 8.40000 9.66000 yield (pct) Weighted 5.58925 6.81600 7.97286 8.07759 8.41984 avg yield Bid-to-co 3.82 2.59 3.03 2.70 1.36 ver ratio NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 13,680 rupiah) (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Sam Holmes)