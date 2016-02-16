JAKARTA, Feb 16 Indonesia's finance ministry
sold 16.3 trillion rupiah ($1.22 billion) worth of bonds at an
auction on Tuesday, above the indicative target of 12 trillion
rupiah.
Total incoming bids were 24.65 trillion rupiah.
The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 2.95 for the one-year
t-bills.
Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions
of rupiah, yields are in percent.
1-yr Bonds Bonds Bonds
T-bills maturing maturing maturing
Sep 2026 May 2031 May 2036
Incoming 5.905 7.587 4.0275 7.129
bids (trln
rph)
Winning 2.000 5.250 2.700 6.350
bids (trln
rph)
- 1.000 3.675 2.395 5.944
Competitive
bids
(trln rph)
- Non 1.000 1.575 0.305 0.406
competitive
bids
(trln rph)
Lowest 6.30000 7.89000 8.22000 8.23000
yield (pct)
Highest 7.00000 8.25000 8.75000 8.50000
yield (pct)
Weighted 6.37900 7.95995 8.28917 8.32967
avg yield
Bid-to-cove 2.95 1.45 1.49 1.12
r ratio
NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids,
not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 13,395 rupiah)
(Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)