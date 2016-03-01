JAKARTA, March 1 Indonesia's finance ministry
sold 15.6 trillion rupiah ($1.17 billion) worth of bonds at an
auction on Tuesday, above the indicative target of 12 trillion
rupiah.
Total incoming bids were 26.58 trillion rupiah.
The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 3.29 for the bonds
maturing in July 2021.
Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions
of rupiah, yields are in percent.
3-mth 1-yr Bonds Bonds Bonds
T-bills T-bills maturing maturing maturing
Jul 2021 Sep 2026 May 2036
<IDFR0053 <IDFR0056 <IDFR0072=
=> => >
Incoming 2.325 2.818 5.430 11.928 4.0766
bids
(trln
rph)
Winning 2.000 2.000 1.650 8.050 1.900
bids
(trln
rph)
- 2.000 1.502 1.390 6.751 1.640
Competiti
ve bids
(trln
rph)
- Non - 0.498 0.260 1.299 0.260
competiti
ve bids
(trln
rph)
Lowest 5.45000 6.00000 7.80000 8.24000 8.60000
yield
(pct)
Highest 6.35000 7.00000 8.38000 8.50000 8.99000
yield
(pct)
Weighted 5.54640 6.31804 7.94935 8.28980 8.65887
avg yield
Bid-to-co 1.16 1.41 3.29 1.48 2.15
ver ratio
NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids,
not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 13,345 rupiah)
(Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Sunil Nair)