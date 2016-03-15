JAKARTA, March 15 Indonesia's finance ministry
sold 16.2 trillion rupiah ($1.23 billion) worth of bonds at an
auction on Tuesday, above the indicative target of 12 trillion
rupiah.
Total incoming bids were 22.08 trillion rupiah.
The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 1.74 for the bonds
maturing in May 2031.
Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions
of rupiah, yields are in percent.
1-yr Bonds Bonds Bonds Bonds
T-bills maturing maturing maturing maturing
Jul 2021 May 2031 May 2036 Feb 2044
<IDFR005 <IDFR0073 <IDFR0072 <IDFR0067=
3=> => => >
Incoming 2.140 7.135 4.788 5.7545 2.2578
bids
(trln
rph)
Winning 1.500 4.900 2.750 4.900 2.150
bids
(trln
rph)
- 1.300 3.430 2.459 4.550 1.796
Competiti
ve bids
(trln
rph)
- Non 0.200 1.470 0.291 0.350 0.354
competiti
ve bids
(trln
rph)
Lowest 6.05000 7.27000 8.17000 8.20000 8.55000
yield
(pct)
Highest 6.75000 7.75000 8.75000 8.60000 8.80000
yield
(pct)
Weighted 6.26235 7.33986 8.21419 8.24995 8.63481
avg yield
Bid-to-co 1.43 1.46 1.74 1.17 1.05
ver ratio
NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids,
not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 13,175 rupiah)
(Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)