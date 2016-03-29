JAKARTA, March 29 Indonesia's finance ministry sold 10 trillion rupiah ($745.99 million) worth of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, below the indicative target of 12 trillion rupiah. Total incoming bids were 16.05 trillion rupiah. The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 2.18 for the bonds maturing in May 2031. Following is results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah, yields are in percent. 1-yr T-bills Bonds maturing Sep Bonds maturing May Bonds maturing May 2026 2031 2036 Incoming bids 2.030 3.637 5.019 5.3608 Winning bids 1.900 2.700 2.300 3.100 - Competitive bids 1.680 2.415 2.185 2.761 - Non competitive 0.220 0.285 0.115 0.339 bids Lowest yield 5.95000 7.80000 8.25000 8.24000 Highest yield 6.75000 8.02000 8.50000 8.60000 Weighted avg yield 6.39211 7.86973 8.30215 8.31994 Bid-to-cover ratio 1.07 1.35 2.18 1.73 NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 13,405 rupiah) (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Savio D'Souza)