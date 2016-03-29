JAKARTA, March 29 Indonesia's finance ministry sold 10 trillion rupiah ($745.99
million) worth of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, below the indicative target of 12 trillion
rupiah.
Total incoming bids were 16.05 trillion rupiah.
The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 2.18 for the bonds maturing in May 2031.
Following is results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah, yields are in percent.
1-yr T-bills Bonds maturing Sep Bonds maturing May Bonds maturing May
2026 2031 2036
Incoming bids 2.030 3.637 5.019 5.3608
Winning bids 1.900 2.700 2.300 3.100
- Competitive bids 1.680 2.415 2.185 2.761
- Non competitive 0.220 0.285 0.115 0.339
bids
Lowest yield 5.95000 7.80000 8.25000 8.24000
Highest yield 6.75000 8.02000 8.50000 8.60000
Weighted avg yield 6.39211 7.86973 8.30215 8.31994
Bid-to-cover ratio 1.07 1.35 2.18 1.73
NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by the ministry.
($1 = 13,405 rupiah)
(Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Savio D'Souza)