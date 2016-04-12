JAKARTA, April 12 Indonesia's finance ministry
sold 18 trillion rupiah ($1.37 billion) worth of bonds at an
auction on Tuesday, above the indicative target of 12 trillion
rupiah.
Total incoming bids were 32.03 trillion rupiah, almost
double the 16.05 trillion rupiah received in the previous
auction on March 29.
The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 2.38 for the three-month
T-bills.
Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions
of rupiah, yields are in percent.
3-mth 1-yr Bonds Bonds Bonds
T-bills T-bills maturing maturing maturing
Jul 2021 Sep 2026 May 2031
<IDFR0053 <IDFR0056 <IDFR0073=
=> => >
Incoming 4.755 3.040 3.0557 11.096 10.084
bids
(trln
rph)
Winning 2.000 2.000 1.300 6.650 6.050
bids
(trln
rph)
- 2.000 1.800 1.250 4.729 4.235
Competiti
ve bids
(trln
rph)
- Non - 0.200 0.050 1.921 1.815
competiti
ve bids
(trln
rph)
Lowest 5.39000 6.30000 7.28000 7.49000 7.72000
yield
(pct)
Highest 6.20000 6.69000 7.48000 7.64000 7.97000
yield
(pct)
Weighted 5.47600 6.35500 7.32987 7.52318 7.79986
avg yield
Bid-to-co 2.38 1.52 2.35 1.67 1.67
ver ratio
NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids,
not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 13,111 rupiah)
(Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Sunil Nair)