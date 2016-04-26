JAKARTA, April 26 Indonesia's finance ministry
sold 13.4 trillion rupiah ($1.02 billion) worth of bonds at an
auction on Tuesday, above the indicative target of 12 trillion
rupiah.
Total incoming bids were 24.41 trillion rupiah, lower than
the 32.03 trillion rupiah received in the previous auction on
April 12.
The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 3.94 for the bonds
maturing in May 2036.
Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions
of rupiah, yields are in percent.
T-bills Bonds Bonds Bonds Bonds
maturing maturing maturing maturing maturing
Jan 2017 Jul 2021 Sep 2026 May 2036 Feb 2044
<IDFR005 <IDFR0056 <IDFR0072 <IDFR0067=
3=> => => >
Incoming 4.746 4.041 8.9505 4.5254 2.1485
bids
(trln
rph)
Winning 3.000 2.850 4.700 1.150 1.700
bids
(trln
rph)
- 3.000 2.235 3.6135 0.805 1.457
Competiti
ve bids
(trln
rph)
- Non - 0.615 1.0865 0.345 0.243
competiti
ve bids
(trln
rph)
Lowest 5.80000 7.35000 7.64000 7.86000 7.95000
yield
(pct)
Highest 7.00000 7.55000 8.10000 9.00000 8.50000
yield
(pct)
Weighted 5.90000 7.38887 7.66996 7.86981 8.12451
avg yield
Bid-to-co 1.58 1.42 1.90 3.94 1.26
ver ratio
NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids,
not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 13,200 rupiah)
(Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)