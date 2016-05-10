JAKARTA, May 10 Indonesia sold 6.15 trillion
rupiah ($462.75 million) worth of bonds at an auction on
Tuesday, half of the indicative target of 12 trillion rupiah,
the finance ministry's financing and risk management office
said.
Total incoming bids were 13.43 trillion rupiah, lower than
the 24.41 trillion rupiah received in the previous auction on
April 26.
The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 3.06 for the bonds
maturing in May 2036.
Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions
of rupiah, yields are in percent.
3-month 1-year Bonds Bonds Bonds
T-bills T-bills maturing maturing maturing
Jul 2021 May 2031 May 2036
<IDFR0053 <IDFR0073 <IDFR0072=
=> => >
Incoming 1.775 2.551 2.9315 3.1144 3.060
bids
(trln
rph)
Winning 1.000 1.600 1.350 1.200 1.000
bids
(trln
rph)
- 1.000 1.400 1.292 1.107 0.735
Competiti
ve bids
(trln
rph)
- Non - 0.200 0.058 0.093 0.265
competiti
ve bids
(trln
rph)
Lowest 5.49000 5.80000 7.46000 7.95000 7.93000
yield
(pct)
Highest 6.27000 7.00000 7.65000 8.20000 8.40000
yield
(pct)
Weighted 5.65680 6.23143 7.49823 7.99295 7.99648
avg yield
Bid-to-co 1.78 1.59 2.17 2.60 3.06
ver ratio
NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids,
not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 13,290 rupiah)
