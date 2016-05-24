JAKARTA, May 24 Indonesia sold 9.99 trillion
rupiah ($730.26 million) worth of bonds at an auction on
Tuesday, below the indicative target of 12 trillion rupiah, the
finance ministry's financing and risk management office said.
Total incoming bids were 14.69 trillion rupiah, higher than
the 13.43 trillion rupiah received in the previous auction on
May 10.
The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 2.95 for the bonds
maturing in May 2031.
Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions
of rupiah, yields are in percent.
T-bills Bonds Bonds Bonds
maturing maturing maturing May maturing
Feb 2017 Sep 2026 2031 May 2036
Incoming 0.890 6.3325 3.980 3.4836
bids
(trln
rph)
Winning 0.890 4.700 1.350 3.050
bids
(trln
rph)
- 0.890 4.054 0.945 2.150
Competiti
ve bids
(trln
rph)
- Non - 0.646 0.405 0.900
competiti
ve bids
(trln
rph)
Lowest 6.00000 7.90000 8.12000 8.09000
yield
(pct)
Highest 6.70000 8.15000 8.35000 8.30000
yield
(pct)
Weighted 6.43775 7.97700 8.14964 8.15696
avg yield
Bid-to-co 1.00 1.35 2.95 1.14
ver ratio
NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids,
not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 13,680 rupiah)
(Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Sunil Nair)