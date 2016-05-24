JAKARTA, May 24 Indonesia sold 9.99 trillion rupiah ($730.26 million) worth of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, below the indicative target of 12 trillion rupiah, the finance ministry's financing and risk management office said. Total incoming bids were 14.69 trillion rupiah, higher than the 13.43 trillion rupiah received in the previous auction on May 10. The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 2.95 for the bonds maturing in May 2031. Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah, yields are in percent. T-bills Bonds Bonds Bonds maturing maturing maturing May maturing Feb 2017 Sep 2026 2031 May 2036 Incoming 0.890 6.3325 3.980 3.4836 bids (trln rph) Winning 0.890 4.700 1.350 3.050 bids (trln rph) - 0.890 4.054 0.945 2.150 Competiti ve bids (trln rph) - Non - 0.646 0.405 0.900 competiti ve bids (trln rph) Lowest 6.00000 7.90000 8.12000 8.09000 yield (pct) Highest 6.70000 8.15000 8.35000 8.30000 yield (pct) Weighted 6.43775 7.97700 8.14964 8.15696 avg yield Bid-to-co 1.00 1.35 2.95 1.14 ver ratio NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 13,680 rupiah) (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Sunil Nair)