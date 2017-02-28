JAKARTA, Feb 28 Indonesia's finance ministry sold 16.35 trillion rupiah ($1.23 billion) of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, above the indicative target of 15 trillion rupiah. Total incoming bids were 35.26 trillion rupiah, higher than the 31.81 trillion rupiah received in the previous auction on Feb. 14. The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 3.13 for the bonds maturing in May 2022 . Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah, yields are in percent. T-bills T-bills Bonds Bonds Bonds Bonds maturing maturing maturing maturing maturing maturing June 2017 March 2018 May 2022 May 2027 May 2036 Feb 2044 <IDFR006 <IDFR59= <IDFR007 <IDFR006 1=> > 2=> 7=> Incoming 9.315 6.245 7.3646 6.4028 3.6152 2.317 bids (trln rph) Winning 5.000 4.050 2.350 2.150 1.550 1.250 bids (trln rph) - 2.500 2.900 1.645 1.505 1.085 0.875 Competit ive bids (trln rph) - Non 2.500 1.150 0.705 0.645 0.465 0.375 competit ive bids (trln rph) Lowest 5.00000 5.94000 7.25000 7.50000 8.07000 8.40000 yield (pct) Highest 5.29000 6.24000 7.52000 7.65000 8.23000 8.50000 yield (pct) Weighted 5.06894 5.99341 7.28000 7.53982 8.11939 8.42977 avg yield Bid-to-c 1.86 1.54 3.13 2.98 2.33 1.85 over ratio NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 13,336 rupiah) (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)