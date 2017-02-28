JAKARTA, Feb 28 Indonesia's finance ministry sold 16.35 trillion
rupiah ($1.23 billion) of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, above the indicative
target of 15 trillion rupiah.
Total incoming bids were 35.26 trillion rupiah, higher than the 31.81
trillion rupiah received in the previous auction on Feb. 14.
The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 3.13 for the bonds maturing in May 2022
.
Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah,
yields are in percent.
T-bills T-bills Bonds Bonds Bonds Bonds
maturing maturing maturing maturing maturing maturing
June 2017 March 2018 May 2022 May 2027 May 2036 Feb 2044
<IDFR006 <IDFR59= <IDFR007 <IDFR006
1=> > 2=> 7=>
Incoming 9.315 6.245 7.3646 6.4028 3.6152 2.317
bids
(trln
rph)
Winning 5.000 4.050 2.350 2.150 1.550 1.250
bids
(trln
rph)
- 2.500 2.900 1.645 1.505 1.085 0.875
Competit
ive bids
(trln
rph)
- Non 2.500 1.150 0.705 0.645 0.465 0.375
competit
ive bids
(trln
rph)
Lowest 5.00000 5.94000 7.25000 7.50000 8.07000 8.40000
yield
(pct)
Highest 5.29000 6.24000 7.52000 7.65000 8.23000 8.50000
yield
(pct)
Weighted 5.06894 5.99341 7.28000 7.53982 8.11939 8.42977
avg
yield
Bid-to-c 1.86 1.54 3.13 2.98 2.33 1.85
over
ratio
NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids
absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 13,336 rupiah)
(Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)