JAKARTA, March 14 Indonesia's finance ministry
sold 11.35 trillion rupiah ($849.04 million) of bonds at an
auction on Tuesday, below the indicative target of 15 trillion
rupiah.
Total incoming bids were 26.44 trillion rupiah, lower than
the 35.26 trillion rupiah received in the previous auction on
Feb. 28.
The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 4.32 for the bonds
maturing in May 2022.
Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions
of rupiah, yields are in percent.
T-bills T-bills Bonds Bonds Bonds
maturing maturing maturing maturing maturing
June 2017 March 2018 May 2022 Aug 2032 May 2036
<IDFR006 <IDFR007 <IDFR007
1=> 4=> 2=>
Incoming 4.660 4.2826 9.717 3.1209 4.6637
bids
(trln
rph)
Winning 2.700 3.000 2.250 1.400 2.000
bids
(trln
rph)
- 1.350 2.000 1.575 0.980 1.400
Competit
ive bids
(trln
rph)
- Non 1.350 1.000 0.675 0.420 0.600
competit
ive bids
(trln
rph)
Lowest 5.07000 5.90000 7.19000 7.75000 7.97000
yield
(pct)
Highest 5.50000 6.25000 7.45000 7.90000 8.15000
yield
(pct)
Weighted 5.10944 6.06000 7.22927 7.78977 8.01990
avg
yield
Bid-to-c 1.73 1.43 4.32 2.23 2.33
over
ratio
NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids,
not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 13,368 rupiah)
