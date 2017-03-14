JAKARTA, March 14 Indonesia's finance ministry sold 11.35 trillion rupiah ($849.04 million) of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, below the indicative target of 15 trillion rupiah. Total incoming bids were 26.44 trillion rupiah, lower than the 35.26 trillion rupiah received in the previous auction on Feb. 28. The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 4.32 for the bonds maturing in May 2022. Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah, yields are in percent. T-bills T-bills Bonds Bonds Bonds maturing maturing maturing maturing maturing June 2017 March 2018 May 2022 Aug 2032 May 2036 <IDFR006 <IDFR007 <IDFR007 1=> 4=> 2=> Incoming 4.660 4.2826 9.717 3.1209 4.6637 bids (trln rph) Winning 2.700 3.000 2.250 1.400 2.000 bids (trln rph) - 1.350 2.000 1.575 0.980 1.400 Competit ive bids (trln rph) - Non 1.350 1.000 0.675 0.420 0.600 competit ive bids (trln rph) Lowest 5.07000 5.90000 7.19000 7.75000 7.97000 yield (pct) Highest 5.50000 6.25000 7.45000 7.90000 8.15000 yield (pct) Weighted 5.10944 6.06000 7.22927 7.78977 8.01990 avg yield Bid-to-c 1.73 1.43 4.32 2.23 2.33 over ratio NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 13,368 rupiah) (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)