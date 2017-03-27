JAKARTA, March 27 Indonesia's finance ministry
sold 18.65 trillion rupiah ($1.40 billion) of bonds at an
auction on Monday, above the indicative target of 15 trillion
rupiah.
Total incoming bids were 33.95 trillion rupiah, higher than
the 26.44 trillion rupiah received in the previous auction on
March 14.
The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 2.74 for the T-bills
maturing in March 2018.
Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions
of rupiah, yields are in percent.
T-bills T-bills Bonds Bonds Bonds
maturing maturing maturing maturing maturing
June 2017 March 2018 May 2027 Aug 2032 May 2036
<IDFR005 <IDFR007 <IDFR007
9=> 4=> 2=>
Incoming 8.983 4.935 8.5966 5.6912 5.7436
bids
(trln
rph)
Winning 5.450 1.800 3.500 3.250 4.650
bids
(trln
rph)
- 2.950 0.900 2.450 2.275 3.460
Competit
ive bids
(trln
rph)
- Non 2.500 0.900 1.050 0.975 1.190
competit
ive bids
(trln
rph)
Lowest 4.85000 6.02000 7.06000 7.46000 7.70000
yield
(pct)
Highest 5.30000 6.24000 7.35000 7.62000 8.00000
yield
(pct)
Weighted 4.99664 6.05000 7.08604 7.50959 7.75989
avg
yield
Bid-to-c 1.65 2.74 2.46 1.75 1.24
over
ratio
NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids,
not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 13,309 rupiah)
