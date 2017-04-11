JAKARTA, April 11 Indonesia's finance ministry
sold 17 trillion rupiah ($1.28 billion) of bonds at an auction
on Tuesday, above the indicative target of 15 trillion rupiah.
Total incoming bids were worth 41.89 trillion rupiah, higher
than the 33.95 trillion rupiah received in the previous auction
on March 27.
The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 3.85 for the bonds
maturing in May 2027.
Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions
of rupiah, yields are in percent.
T-bills T-bills Bonds Bonds Bonds
maturing maturing maturing maturing maturing
July 2017 April 2018 May 2022 May 2027 Aug 2032
<IDFR006 <IDFR005 <IDFR007
1=> 9=> 4=>
Incoming 11.040 8.430 8.319 7.6948 6.4099
bids
(trln
rph)
Winning 5.000 5.000 2.750 2.000 2.250
bids
(trln
rph)
- 2.500 4.000 1.925 1.400 1.575
Competit
ive bids
(trln
rph)
- Non 2.500 1.000 0.825 0.600 0.675
competit
ive bids
(trln
rph)
Lowest 4.79000 5.95000 6.77000 7.05000 7.40000
yield
(pct)
Highest 5.65000 6.25000 6.95000 7.18000 7.68000
yield
(pct)
Weighted 4.92800 5.99093 6.81462 7.08745 7.46982
avg
yield
Bid-to-c 2.21 1.69 3.03 3.85 2.85
over
ratio
NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids,
not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 13,281 rupiah)
(Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Amrutha
Gayathri)