JAKARTA, June 20 Indonesia's finance ministry
sold 14.65 trillion rupiah ($1.10 billion) of bonds at an
auction on Tuesday, above the indicative target of 12 trillion
rupiah.
Total incoming bids were worth 22.26 trillion rupiah, lower
than the 33.60 trillion rupiah received in the previous auction
on June 6.
The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 3.53 for the T-bills
maturing in March 2018.
Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions
of rupiah, yields are in percent.
T-bills T-bills Bonds Bonds Bonds
maturing maturing maturing maturing maturing
Sept 2017 March 2018 May 2022 Aug 2032 May 2036
<IDFR006 <IDFR007 <IDFR007
1=> 4=> 2=>
Incoming 2.992 3.180 5.067 5.6519 5.3703
bids
(trln
rph)
Winning 1.150 0.900 3.550 4.600 4.450
bids
(trln
rph)
- 0.575 0.450 2.955 3.220 3.115
Competit
ive bids
(trln
rph)
- Non 0.575 0.450 0.595 1.380 1.335
competit
ive bids
(trln
rph)
Lowest 4.94000 5.50000 6.60000 7.30000 7.48000
yield
(pct)
Highest 5.03000 6.25000 6.90000 7.43000 7.70000
yield
(pct)
Weighted 4.95751 5.59522 6.62973 7.33942 7.51596
avg
yield
Bid-to-c 2.60 3.53 1.43 1.23 1.21
over
ratio
NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids,
not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 13,293 rupiah)
(Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Amrutha
Gayathri)