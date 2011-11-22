JAKARTA, Nov 22 Indonesia raised 7
trillion rupiah ($775.6 million) in a debt auction on Tuesday,
after receiving total incoming bids of 12.2 trillion rupiah,
with shorter-term yields all lower than the previous auction.
The ministry sold 300 billion rupiah of three-month T-bills
and 1.6 trillion rupiah of one-year T-bills, as well as 950
billion of six-year bonds, 2.25 trillion rupiah of
11-year bonds, and 1.9 trillion rupiah of 16-year
bonds.
Following are the results of the auction. Bids are in
trillions of rupiah, yields are in percent.
3-MTH 1-YR FR0060 FR0061 FR0059
T-BILL T-BILL
Incoming bids 1.893 4.400 1.581 2.286 2.056
(trln rph)
Winning bids 0.300 1.600 0.950 2.250 1.900
(trln rph)
- Competitive 0.300 0.800 0.760 2.205 1.848
bids
- Non competitive - 0.800 0.190 0.045 0.052
bids
Lowest yield 4.40625 4.59375 5.37500 6.37500 6.71875
(pct)
Highest yield 5.00000 5.50000 6.00000 6.62500 6.96875
(pct)
Weighted avg 4.46740 4.66797 5.59766 6.47633 6.82410
yield
Bid-to-cover 6.31 2.75 1.66 1.02 1.08
ratio
NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not
bids absorbed by the ministry.
($1 = 9,025 rupiah)
(Compiled by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)