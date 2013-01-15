(Updates with yields, analyst comments)
By Adriana Nina Kusuma and Neil Chatterjee
JAKARTA Jan 15 Indonesia raised more than
expected in its first debt auction of 2013 on strong demand for
long tenor bonds, though short-term yields jumped as investors
sought higher returns to make up for a depreciating currency.
The rupiah has continued a losing streak this year,
coming under pressure on worries over a current account deficit,
leading some analysts to worry about a potential selloff in
local currency bonds or weak demand for debt auctions.
Instead Indonesia's finance ministry raised 9 trillion
rupiah ($934.09 million) on Tuesday, above a target of 7
trillion, with incoming bids of 17.8 trillion rupiah nearly
twice as high as the previous December auction, showing
investors are still keen.
However, that compares with a record 50 trillion rupiah of
bids this time last year after Indonesia got a second stamp of
approval as an investment grade sovereign, highlighting the
reduced appeal of the country now due to the weaker rupiah.
"Today's strong result showed that interest for carry
remains. But that is unlikely to ease downward pressure on the
rupiah yet, given strong onshore dollar bids ... We need to see
significant improvement in current account and slower inflation
to support the rupiah," said Enrico Tanuwidjaja, an economist at
the Royal Bank of Scotland in Singapore.
Yields for three-month treasury bills in the auction surged
to 3.995 percent while 1-year T-bill yields rose to 4.328
percent, versus 1.951 percent and 4.219 percent a month ago. The
3-month yield was above the expectations of Bank Danamon.
Since that last auction the rupiah has lost 0.5 percent and
volatility increased sharply as selling pressure meets a central
bank intervening to keep it above 9,700 to the dollar. The
rupiah gained after the auction to end Tuesday little changed.
"The dollar/rupiah may potentially fall with the bond sale.
But that could only be temporary. The dollar demand by local
corporates may still be strong," said Saktiandi Supaat, head of
FX research for Maybank in Singapore.
Most demand in the auction was at the long-end of the curve,
with the highest bid-cover ratio of 5.7 for the benchmark
10-year bond and the highest amount raised for the 20-year
tenor. Longer tenor yields were little changed since the last
auction but in line with market prices after a recent spike in
yields.
Indonesia is among the fastest growing nations in Asia and
may analysts predict it will become a top 10 economy in coming
decades, driven by domestic demand among the world's fourth
largest population. Those prospects combined with steadily
falling government debt and political stability have driven
record foreign debt ownership and record direct investment.
"The (auction) result also could be an effect of January
when funds usually pile up in the beginning of a year as they go
in search for higher yields," said Maybank's Supaat.
($1 = 9,635 rupiah)
(Additional reporting by Rieka Rahadiana and Andjarsari
Paramaditha in Jakarta and Jongwoo Cheon in Singapore; Editing
by Jeremy Laurence)