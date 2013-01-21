JAKARTA Jan 21 Indonesia is likely to drop
plans to issue Samurai bonds this year due to the stronger yen
and uncertainty over bond guarantees, an official at the debt
office in the finance ministry on Monday.
The issuance of yen-denominated bonds requires a guarantee
from the Japan Bank for International Cooperation, or JBIC.
"In 2013, I don't plan to take any yen because Samurai bonds
requires a JBIC guarantee and the last guarantee was in 2012,"
said Robert Pakpahan, head of the debt office, told Reuters in
an interview.
He added that the recent strengthening of the yen, while the
rupiah has been falling, was a major factor in the decision.
The proportion of foreign currency bonds out of the
government's total issuance this year is likely to fall to 14.5
percent from 20 percent last year.
The G20 economy plans to hold a road show in March for its
planned two tranches of global dollar bonds, to be issued in the
first and second halves of the year.
It also plans to sell its first domestic dollar-denominated
bonds in the second half of the year. It estimates investor
appetite of between $0.5-1.0 billion, but Pakpahan doubted the
issue would be as high as $1 billion.
It also plans to issue its first retail sharia bonds on Feb.
8, he said.
(Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana, Adriana Nina Kusuma and Jonathan
Thatcher; Editing by Ron Popeski)