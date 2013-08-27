JAKARTA, Aug 27 Indonesia raised 12 trillion rupiah ($1.11 billion) of government bonds on Tuesday, far above an indicative target of 8 trillion rupiah, the finance ministry's debt office said. Yield for one-year T-bills is 6.87250 percent. While yield for long tenure benchmark bonds maturing in 20-year is 9.14887 percent. Following are results of the auction. Bids are in billions of rupiah, yields are in percent. 1-yr T-bill 5-yr 10-yr 20-yr Incoming 7.1646 3.069 9.247 3.5347 bids (trln rph) Winning 3.050 1.050 6 1.9 bids (trln rph) - 2.550 0.930 5.745 1.4948 Competitiv e bids - Non 0.500 0.120 0.255 0.4052 competitiv e bids Lowest 6.70000 7.95000 8.55000 9.00000 yield (pct) Highest 8.00000 9.00000 9.30000 9.56000 yield (pct) Weighted 6.87250 8.03828 8.68650 9.14887 avg yield Bid-to-cov 2.35 2.92 1.54 1.86 er ratio NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 10,845 rupiah) (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki)