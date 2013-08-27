BRIEF-Virat Leasing appoints Manoj Biyani as CFO
* Approved appointment of Manoj Biyani as chief financial officer w.e.f. 7Th April, 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
JAKARTA, Aug 27 Indonesia raised 12 trillion rupiah ($1.11 billion) of government bonds on Tuesday, far above an indicative target of 8 trillion rupiah, the finance ministry's debt office said. Yield for one-year T-bills is 6.87250 percent. While yield for long tenure benchmark bonds maturing in 20-year is 9.14887 percent. Following are results of the auction. Bids are in billions of rupiah, yields are in percent. 1-yr T-bill 5-yr 10-yr 20-yr Incoming 7.1646 3.069 9.247 3.5347 bids (trln rph) Winning 3.050 1.050 6 1.9 bids (trln rph) - 2.550 0.930 5.745 1.4948 Competitiv e bids - Non 0.500 0.120 0.255 0.4052 competitiv e bids Lowest 6.70000 7.95000 8.55000 9.00000 yield (pct) Highest 8.00000 9.00000 9.30000 9.56000 yield (pct) Weighted 6.87250 8.03828 8.68650 9.14887 avg yield Bid-to-cov 2.35 2.92 1.54 1.86 er ratio NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 10,845 rupiah) (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/LONDON, April 07 (Fitch) Chinese banks will struggle to avoid further declines in profitability this year if tight market liquidity aimed at slowing further build-up in leverage remains in effect, as it is likely to increase funding costs, Fitch Ratings says. There is limited scope to pass higher funding costs to borrowers because corporate leverage and associated interest burdens are already high. Net interest margin contract
* Says 4.37 billion won worth of its second series convertible bonds have been converted into 1.9 million shares of the co, at 2,254 won/share