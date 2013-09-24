JAKARTA, Sept 24 Indonesia raised 12 trillion
rupiah ($1.05 billion) of government bonds on Tuesday, with most
yields falling compared to the previous auction, the finance
ministry's debt office said.
Following are results of the auction. Bids are in billions
of rupiah, yields are in percent.
1-yr 6-yr 11-yr 16-yr 31-yr
T-bill <IDFR00 <IDFR00 <IDFR00 <IDFR00
69=> 70=> 71=> 67=>
Incoming bids 7.7507 3.434 5.967 6.222 2.408
(trln rph)
Winning bids 2 1.5 3.650 3.050 1.800
(trln rph)
- Competitive 1 1.350 3.425 2.625 1.795
bids
- Non competitive 1 0.150 0.225 0.425 0.005
bids
Lowest yield 6.53000 7.35000 7.98000 8.20000 8.75000
(pct)
Highest yield 7.25000 8.00000 8.52000 9.00000 9.40000
(pct)
Weighted avg 6.58825 7.45756 8.04968 8.35962 8.82462
yield
Bid-to-cover 3.88 2.29 1.63 2.04 1.34
ratio
NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not
bids absorbed by the ministry.
($1 = 11,445 rupiah)
(Compiled by Nilufar Rizki)