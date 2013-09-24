JAKARTA, Sept 24 Indonesia raised 12 trillion rupiah ($1.05 billion) of government bonds on Tuesday, with most yields falling compared to the previous auction, the finance ministry's debt office said. Following are results of the auction. Bids are in billions of rupiah, yields are in percent. 1-yr 6-yr 11-yr 16-yr 31-yr T-bill <IDFR00 <IDFR00 <IDFR00 <IDFR00 69=> 70=> 71=> 67=> Incoming bids 7.7507 3.434 5.967 6.222 2.408 (trln rph) Winning bids 2 1.5 3.650 3.050 1.800 (trln rph) - Competitive 1 1.350 3.425 2.625 1.795 bids - Non competitive 1 0.150 0.225 0.425 0.005 bids Lowest yield 6.53000 7.35000 7.98000 8.20000 8.75000 (pct) Highest yield 7.25000 8.00000 8.52000 9.00000 9.40000 (pct) Weighted avg 6.58825 7.45756 8.04968 8.35962 8.82462 yield Bid-to-cover 3.88 2.29 1.63 2.04 1.34 ratio NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 11,445 rupiah) (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki)