JAKARTA, Oct 8 Indonesia sold 12 trillion rupiah ($1.04 billion) of government bonds on Tuesday, above an indicative target of 8 trillion rupiah, the finance ministry's debt office said. The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 4.73 for three-month bills. Following are results of the auction. Bids are in billions of rupiah, yields are in percent. 3-mth 1-yr 6-yr 16-yr 21-yr T-bill T-bill <IDFR00 <IDFR007 <IDFR0068 69=> 1=> => Incoming 4.730 2.755 2.024 6.8835 6.225 bids (trln rph) Winning 1 1 1.250 5.600 3.150 bids (trln rph) - 1 0.7 1.245 5.060 2.730 Competit ive bids - Non 0.00 0.3 0.5 0.540 0.420 competit ive bids Lowest 5.24000 6.00000 7.48000 8.45000 8.59000 yield (pct) Highest 6.45000 6.99000 8.00000 8.80000 9.00000 yield (pct) Weighted 5.26650 6.14214 7.54443 8.58130 8.65630 avg yield Bid-to-c 4.73 2.76 1.62 1.23 1.98 over ratio NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 11,525 rupiah) (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Kim Coghill)