BRIEF-Airbnb says outage issue with its site has been resolved- tweet
* Airbnb says its teams have resolved issue with its site - tweet
JAKARTA, Oct 8 Indonesia sold 12 trillion rupiah ($1.04 billion) of government bonds on Tuesday, above an indicative target of 8 trillion rupiah, the finance ministry's debt office said. The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 4.73 for three-month bills. Following are results of the auction. Bids are in billions of rupiah, yields are in percent. 3-mth 1-yr 6-yr 16-yr 21-yr T-bill T-bill <IDFR00 <IDFR007 <IDFR0068 69=> 1=> => Incoming 4.730 2.755 2.024 6.8835 6.225 bids (trln rph) Winning 1 1 1.250 5.600 3.150 bids (trln rph) - 1 0.7 1.245 5.060 2.730 Competit ive bids - Non 0.00 0.3 0.5 0.540 0.420 competit ive bids Lowest 5.24000 6.00000 7.48000 8.45000 8.59000 yield (pct) Highest 6.45000 6.99000 8.00000 8.80000 9.00000 yield (pct) Weighted 5.26650 6.14214 7.54443 8.58130 8.65630 avg yield Bid-to-c 4.73 2.76 1.62 1.23 1.98 over ratio NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 11,525 rupiah) (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* Ellington Financial LLC - estimated book value per common share as of March 31, 2017 was $19.75, or $19.46 on a diluted basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: