April 2 Indonesia's finance ministry sold 9.9
trillion rupiah ($875.1 million) of bonds at an auction on
Tuesday, with weighted average yields for one-year T-bills,
five-year and 20-year bonds lower compared with the previous
auction on March 18.
Total incoming bids were 26.179 trillion rupiah.
Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions
of rupiah, yields are in percent.
3-mth 1-yr 5-yr 10-yr 20-yr
T-bill T-bill <IDFR006 <IDFR0070 <IDFR0068=
9=> => >
Incoming 4.2649 2.579 6.977 5.2063 7.1521
bids (trln
rph)
Winning 1 0.500 3 1.7 3.7
bids (trln
rph)
- 0.540 0.250 2.900 1.300 3.700
Competitive
bids
(trln rph)
- Non 0.460 0.250 0.100 0.400 0.000
competitive
bids
(trln rph)
Lowest 5.25000 6.15000 7.53000 7.78000 8.34000
yield (pct)
Highest 7.00000 7.00000 8.00000 9.00000 9.00000
yield (pct)
Weighted 5.47829 6.24800 7.59992 7.79851 8.38229
avg yield
Bid-to-cove 4.26 5.16 2.33 3.06 1.93
r ratio
NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not
bids absorbed by the ministry.
($1 = 11,312.5 rupiah)
(Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Anand Basu)