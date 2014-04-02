JAKARTA, April 2 Indonesia's finance ministry
sold 9.9 trillion rupiah ($875.14 million) at a bond auction on
Wednesday, above an indicative target of 8 trillion rupiah with
most yields lower compared with the previous auction on March
18, the ministry's debt office said.
The country sold all offered securities, with total bids of
26.179 trillion rupiah, below the 28.4 trillion rupiah
previously.
Weighted average yield for three-month T-bills was 5.47829
percent. The yield for one-year T-bills was 6.2480 percent,
lower than 6.36080 percent from the previous auction.
Yield for five-year bonds was 7.59992 percent,
down from 7.65641 percent. The 10-year bond yield
was 7.79851 percent and that for 20-year bonds fell
to 8.38229 percent from 8.46607 percent in the previous auction.
Southeast Asia's biggest economy raised 82.84 trillion
rupiah of conventional and Islamic bonds in the first quarter of
the year, and plans to sell 66 trillion rupiah between April and
June.
Foreign investors held 360.72 trillion rupiah of government
bonds as of March 27, or 33.6 percent of the total outstanding,
rising from 32.5 percent at end of December.
($1 = 11,312 rupiah)
(Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Jonathan Thatcher and
Richard Borsuk)