JAKARTA, June 24 Indonesia's finance ministry sold 8.35 trillion rupiah ($70.82 billion) of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, higher than an indicative target of 8 trillion rupiah, with higher weighted average yields compared with the previous auction on June 10. Total incoming bids were 13.809 trillion rupiah and the highest bid-to-cover ratio was 4.18 for the 10-month t-bills. Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah, yields are in percent. 10-mth 1-yr 10-yr 15-yr 20-yr T-bill T-bill <IDFR0070 <IDFR0071 => => Incoming 1.6700 1.1000 6.4720 3.0395 1.5275 bids (trln rph) Winning bids 0.4000 - 4.9000 2.0500 1.0000 (trln rph) - 0.2000 - 4.5400 2.0500 0.9950 Competitive bids (trln rph) - Non 0.2000 - 0.3600 - 0.0050 competitive bids (trln rph) Lowest yield 6.30000 6.75000 8.15000 8.55000 8.72000 (pct) Highest 6.75000 6.80000 8.30000 8.75000 8.91000 yield (pct) Weighted avg 6.35000 - 8.17964 8.57943 8.74708 yield Bid-to-cover 4.18 - 1.32 1.48 1.53 ratio NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 11,790 rupiah) (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Anand Basu)