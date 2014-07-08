JAKARTA, July 8 Indonesia's finance ministry
sold 15 trillion rupiah ($1.29 billion) of bonds at an auction
on Tuesday, higher than an indicative target of 10 trillion
rupiah.
Total incoming bids were 22.293 trillion rupiah and the
highest bid-to-cover ratio was 2.70 for the 3-month T-bills.
Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions
of rupiah, yields are in percent.
3-mth 1-yr 5-yr 15-yr 20-yr
T-bill T-bill <IDFR0069 <IDFR0071=
=> >
Incoming 2.7010 2.7810 2.3810 7.7540 6.6764
bids (trln
rph)
Winning bids 1.00000 2.00000 2.35000 5.60000 4.05000
(trln rph)
- 1.00000 1.00000 2.35000 5.60000 3.8800
Competitive
bids
(trln rph)
- Non - 1.00000 - - 0.1700
competitive
bids
(trln rph)
Lowest yield 5.40000 6.70000 7.74000 8.50000 8.74000
(pct)
Highest 6.50000 6.85000 8.59000 8.75000 9.04000
yield (pct)
Weighted avg 5.62200 6.74390 7.80319 8.55427 8.79961
yield
Bid-to-cover 2.70 1.39 1.01 1.38 1.65
ratio
NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not
bids absorbed by the ministry.
($1 = 11,620 rupiah)
(Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Sunil Nair)