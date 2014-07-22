JAKARTA, July 22 Indonesia's finance ministry sold 13.5 trillion rupiah ($1.16 billion) of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, higher than an indicative target of 10 trillion rupiah. Total incoming bids were 19.715 trillion rupiah and the highest bid-to-cover ratio was 5.06 for the 9-month T-bills. Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah, yields are in percent. 9-mth 1-yr 5-yr 10-yr 20-yr T-bill T-bill <IDFR0069 <IDFR0070= => > Incoming 1.77000 1.54000 2.80800 6.67700 6.92050 bids (trln rph) Winning bids 0.35000 0.80000 1.55000 5.05000 5.75000 (trln rph) - 1.00000 1.00000 2.35000 5.60000 3.8800 Competitive bids (trln rph) - Non - 1.00000 - - 0.1700 competitive bids (trln rph) Lowest yield 6.50000 6.70000 7.79000 7.95000 8.60000 (pct) Highest 7.00000 6.99000 7.96000 8.14000 8.90000 yield (pct) Weighted avg 6.58857 6.80000 7.84943 8.01976 8.65921 yield Bid-to-cover 5.06 1.93 1.81 1.32 1.20 ratio NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 11,590 rupiah) (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Richard Borsuk)