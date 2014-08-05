JAKARTA, Aug 5 Indonesia's finance ministry sold 11.6 trillion rupiah ($9.92 billion) of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, slightly higher than an indicative target of 10 trillion rupiah. Total incoming bids were 17.94 trillion rupiah and the highest bid-to-cover ratio was 3.70 for the 1-year T-bills. Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah, yields are in percent. 3-mth 1-yr 5-yr 10-yr 20-yr T-bill T-bill <IDFR0069 <IDFR0070= => > Incoming 1.63300 3.70100 1.59090 4.10030 6.91480 bids (trln rph) Winning bids 1.00000 1.00000 1.40000 2.05000 6.15000 (trln rph) - 1.00000 0.50000 0.98000 1.49000 5.47000 Competitive bids (trln rph) - Non - 0.50000 0.42000 0.56000 0.68000 competitive bids (trln rph) Lowest yield 5.65000 6.94000 7.84000 8.14000 8.68000 (pct) Highest 7.00000 7.05000 8.05000 8.37000 8.90000 yield (pct) Weighted avg 5.79700 6.95700 7.94880 8.18702 8.78992 yield Bid-to-cover 1.63 3.70 1.14 2.00 1.12 ratio NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 11,695 rupiah) (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)