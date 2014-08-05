JAKARTA, Aug 5 Indonesia's finance ministry sold
11.6 trillion rupiah ($9.92 billion) of bonds at an auction on
Tuesday, slightly higher than an indicative target of 10
trillion rupiah.
Total incoming bids were 17.94 trillion rupiah and the
highest bid-to-cover ratio was 3.70 for the 1-year T-bills.
Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions
of rupiah, yields are in percent.
3-mth 1-yr 5-yr 10-yr 20-yr
T-bill T-bill <IDFR0069 <IDFR0070=
=> >
Incoming 1.63300 3.70100 1.59090 4.10030 6.91480
bids (trln
rph)
Winning bids 1.00000 1.00000 1.40000 2.05000 6.15000
(trln rph)
- 1.00000 0.50000 0.98000 1.49000 5.47000
Competitive
bids
(trln rph)
- Non - 0.50000 0.42000 0.56000 0.68000
competitive
bids
(trln rph)
Lowest yield 5.65000 6.94000 7.84000 8.14000 8.68000
(pct)
Highest 7.00000 7.05000 8.05000 8.37000 8.90000
yield (pct)
Weighted avg 5.79700 6.95700 7.94880 8.18702 8.78992
yield
Bid-to-cover 1.63 3.70 1.14 2.00 1.12
ratio
NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not
bids absorbed by the ministry.
($1 = 11,695 rupiah)
