JAKARTA, Aug 19 Indonesia's finance ministry sold 15 trillion
rupiah ($1.28 billion) of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, higher than an
indicative target of 10 trillion rupiah.
Total incoming bids were 21.68 trillion rupiah and the highest bid-to-cover
ratio was 2.54 for the 10-month T-bills.
Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah,
yields are in percent.
10-mth 1-yr 10-yr 15-yr 20-yr
T-bill T-bill <IDFR0070 <IDFR0071=
=> >
Incoming 2.0310 3.7800 5.6210 2.6710 7.5790
bids (trln
rph)
Winning bids 0.8000 2.0000 5.1500 1.8500 5.2000
(trln rph)
- 0.4000 1.0000 4.9500 1.8500 4.7950
Competitive
bids
(trln rph)
- Non 0.4000 1.0000 0.2000 - 0.4050
competitive
bids
(trln rph)
Lowest yield 6.75000 6.89000 8.26000 8.65000 8.96000
(pct)
Highest 7.01000 7.15000 8.40000 8.78000 9.18000
yield (pct)
Weighted avg 6.79875 6.93900 8.29983 8.69958 9.01554
yield
Bid-to-cover 2.54 1.89 1.09 1.44 1.46
ratio
NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids
absorbed by the ministry.
(1 US dollar = 11,678 rupiah)
(Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)