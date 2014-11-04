JAKARTA, Nov 4 Indonesia's finance ministry sold 6.92 trillion rupiah ($571.52 million) of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, higher than an indicative target of 5 trillion rupiah. Total incoming bids were 22.66 trillion rupiah, lower than 32.85 trillion rupiah from the previous sales on Oct. 14. The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 5.90 for the three-month T-bills. Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah, yields are in percent. 3-mth T-bill 1-yr T-bill 10-yr Incoming 5.9010 6.2600 10.4960 bids (trln rph) Winning 1.0000 2.0000 3.9200 bids (trln rph) - 1.0000 1.0000 3.7300 Competitive bids (trln rph) - Non - 1.0000 0.1900 competitive bids (trln rph) Lowest 5.90000 6.80000 7.86000 yield (pct) Highest 6.75000 7.30000 8.10000 yield (pct) Weighted 5.96550 6.82300 7.89325 avg yield Bid-to-cove 5.90 3.13 2.68 r ratio NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 12,108 rupiah) (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Sunil Nair)