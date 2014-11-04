JAKARTA, Nov 4 Indonesia's finance ministry sold
6.92 trillion rupiah ($571.52 million) of bonds at an auction on
Tuesday, higher than an indicative target of 5 trillion rupiah.
Total incoming bids were 22.66 trillion rupiah, lower than
32.85 trillion rupiah from the previous sales on Oct. 14.
The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 5.90 for the three-month
T-bills.
Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions
of rupiah, yields are in percent.
3-mth T-bill 1-yr T-bill 10-yr
Incoming 5.9010 6.2600 10.4960
bids (trln
rph)
Winning 1.0000 2.0000 3.9200
bids (trln
rph)
- 1.0000 1.0000 3.7300
Competitive
bids
(trln rph)
- Non - 1.0000 0.1900
competitive
bids
(trln rph)
Lowest 5.90000 6.80000 7.86000
yield (pct)
Highest 6.75000 7.30000 8.10000
yield (pct)
Weighted 5.96550 6.82300 7.89325
avg yield
Bid-to-cove 5.90 3.13 2.68
r ratio
NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids,
not bids absorbed by the ministry.
($1 = 12,108 rupiah)
