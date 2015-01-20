Jan 20 Indonesia's finance ministry sold 17.3
trillion rupiah ($1.38 billion) of conventional bonds at an
auction on Tuesday, slightly higher than an indicative target of
12 trillion rupiah with lower yields.
Total incoming bids were 54.785 trillion rupiah.
The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 5.83 for the one-year
T-bills.
Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions
of rupiah, yields are in percent.
1-yr T-bill 9-yr 19-yr
Incoming bids 17.502 16.799 20.4842
(trln rph)
Winning bids 3.000 6.850 7.450
(trln rph)
- Competitive 2.275 6.305 6.560
bids
(trln rph)
- Non 0.725 0.545 0.890
competitive
bids
(trln rph)
Lowest yield 6.44000 7.43000 7.91000
(pct)
Highest yield 7.05000 7.87000 8.38000
(pct)
Weighted avg 6.44242 7.47718 7.92764
yield
Bid-to-cover 5.83 2.45 2.75
ratio
NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids,
not bids absorbed by the ministry.
($1 = 12,580 rupiah)
