Jan 20 Indonesia's finance ministry sold 17.3 trillion rupiah ($1.38 billion) of conventional bonds at an auction on Tuesday, slightly higher than an indicative target of 12 trillion rupiah with lower yields. Total incoming bids were 54.785 trillion rupiah. The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 5.83 for the one-year T-bills. Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah, yields are in percent. 1-yr T-bill 9-yr 19-yr Incoming bids 17.502 16.799 20.4842 (trln rph) Winning bids 3.000 6.850 7.450 (trln rph) - Competitive 2.275 6.305 6.560 bids (trln rph) - Non 0.725 0.545 0.890 competitive bids (trln rph) Lowest yield 6.44000 7.43000 7.91000 (pct) Highest yield 7.05000 7.87000 8.38000 (pct) Weighted avg 6.44242 7.47718 7.92764 yield Bid-to-cover 5.83 2.45 2.75 ratio NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 12,580 rupiah) (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Anand Basu)