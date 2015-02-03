JAKARTA, Feb 3 Indonesia's finance ministry sold
16 trillion rupiah ($1.26 billion) of conventional bonds at an
auction on Tuesday, higher than an indicative target of 12
trillion rupiah.
Total incoming bids were 40.234 trillion rupiah.
The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 6.82 for the three-month
T-bills.
Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions
of rupiah, yields are in percent.
3-mth 1-yr 4-yr 14-yr
T-bill T-bill <IDFR0069
=>
Incoming bids 6.815 7.240 8.9694 17.2096
(trln rph)
Winning bids 1.00 2.00 7.30 5.70
(trln rph)
- Competitive 1.00 1.30 7.1786 3.99
bids
(trln rph)
- Non - 0.70 0.1214 1.71
competitive
bids
(trln rph)
Lowest yield 5.49000 6.19000 6.64000 6.93000
(pct)
Highest yield 6.20000 7.00000 7.00000 7.40000
(pct)
Weighted avg 5.64200 6.20538 6.70931 6.96176
yield
Bid-to-cover 6.82 3.62 1.23 3.02
ratio
NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids,
not bids absorbed by the ministry.
($1 = 12,650 rupiah)
(Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)