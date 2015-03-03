March 3 Indonesia's finance ministry sold 10 trillion rupiah ($772 million) worth of conventional bonds at an auction on Tuesday, in line with an indicative target. Total incoming bids were 22.842 trillion rupiah, lower than 36.090 trillion rupiah on Feb. 16. The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 5.67 for the three-month T-bills. Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah, yields are in percent. 3-mth 1-yr 9-yr 19-yr T-bill T-bill Incoming bids 5.673 6.135 7.015 4.0195 (trln rph) Winning bids 1.00 2.00 3.90 3.10 (trln rph) - Competitive 1.00 1.00 2.957 3.053 bids (trln rph) - Non - 1.00 0.943 0.047 competitive bids (trln rph) Lowest yield 5.15000 5.80000 6.90000 7.27000 (pct) Highest yield 6.00000 6.60000 7.10000 7.70000 (pct) Weighted avg 5.31500 5.89000 6.93270 7.33941 yield Bid-to-cover 5.67 3.07 1.80 1.30 ratio NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 12,960 rupiah) (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Anand Basu)