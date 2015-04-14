JAKARTA, April 14 Indonesia's finance ministry
sold 8.66 trillion rupiah worth of conventional bonds at an
auction on Tuesday, below an indicative target of 10 trillion
rupiah.
Total incoming bids were 10.014 trillion rupiah, lower than
the 15.188 trillion rupiah received on March 31.
The highest bid-to-cover ratio was for the nine-month
T-bills/X-year bonds.
Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions
of rupiah, yields are in percent.
9-mth 4-yr 14-yr
T-bill
Incoming bids 1.950 3.422 4.642
(trln rph)
Winning bids 1.75 3.10 3.81
(trln rph)
- Competitive 1.75 3.10 3.745
bids
(trln rph)
- Non - - 0.065
competitive
bids
(trln rph)
Lowest yield 5.94000 7.17000 7.47000
(pct)
Highest yield 6.49000 7.70000 7.70000
(pct)
Weighted avg 5.99200 7.24475 7.50983
yield
Bid-to-cover 1.11 1.10 1.22
ratio
NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids,
not bids absorbed by the ministry.
(Compiled by Gayatri Suroyo and Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta;
Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)