JAKARTA, April 14 Indonesia's finance ministry sold 8.66 trillion rupiah worth of conventional bonds at an auction on Tuesday, below an indicative target of 10 trillion rupiah. Total incoming bids were 10.014 trillion rupiah, lower than the 15.188 trillion rupiah received on March 31. The highest bid-to-cover ratio was for the nine-month T-bills/X-year bonds. Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah, yields are in percent. 9-mth 4-yr 14-yr T-bill Incoming bids 1.950 3.422 4.642 (trln rph) Winning bids 1.75 3.10 3.81 (trln rph) - Competitive 1.75 3.10 3.745 bids (trln rph) - Non - - 0.065 competitive bids (trln rph) Lowest yield 5.94000 7.17000 7.47000 (pct) Highest yield 6.49000 7.70000 7.70000 (pct) Weighted avg 5.99200 7.24475 7.50983 yield Bid-to-cover 1.11 1.10 1.22 ratio NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by the ministry. (Compiled by Gayatri Suroyo and Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)