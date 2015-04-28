JAKARTA, April 28 Indonesia's finance ministry sold
4.85 trillion rupiah worth of conventional bonds at an auction on
Tuesday, below an indicative target of 10 trillion rupiah.
Total incoming bids were 7.905 trillion rupiah, lower than the
10.014 trillion rupiah received on April 14.
The highest bid-to-cover ratio was for 4-year bonds.
Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of
rupiah, yields are in percent.
9-mth 4-yr 14-yr 29-yr
T-bill
Incoming bids 1.6650 1.7780 3.0890 3.3735
(trln rph)
Winning bids 1.450 0.650 1.550 1.200
(trln rph)
- Competitive 1.450 0.650 1.550 1.200
bids
(trln rph)
- Non - - - -
competitive
bids
(trln rph)
Lowest yield 5.99000 7.61000 7.91000 8.24000
(pct)
Highest yield 7.00000 7.87000 8.19000 8.45000
(pct)
Weighted avg 6.17643 7.62862 7.95998 8.27618
yield
Bid-to-cover 1.15 2.74 1.99 1.14
ratio
NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not
bids absorbed by the ministry.
(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)